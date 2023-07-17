Morgan Stanley Reiterates Stevanato Group (STVN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.32% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stevanato Group is 32.62. The forecasts range from a low of 26.60 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.32% from its latest reported closing price of 31.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stevanato Group is 1,061MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stevanato Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVN is 0.34%, an increase of 22.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 40,975K shares. The put/call ratio of STVN is 11.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,537K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 131,347.16% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,442K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares, representing a decrease of 29.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 5.74% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,051K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 27.73% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,858K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,854K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STVN by 60.55% over the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.