Morgan Stanley Reiterates Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

July 12, 2023 — 05:24 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is 94.10. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of 97.22.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is 16,313MM, a decrease of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $97.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.22%, an increase of 34.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 163,430K shares. SWK / Stanley Black & Decker Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWK / Stanley Black & Decker Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,728K shares representing 10.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,938K shares, representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,432K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing an increase of 29.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 43.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,575K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 2.27% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,025K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,005K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,111K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

