Morgan Stanley Reiterates Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Realty Capital is 44.19. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.97% from its latest reported closing price of 40.18.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Realty Capital is 778MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Declares $0.66 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $40.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.29%, the lowest has been 4.59%, and the highest has been 11.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Realty Capital. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRC is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 162,856K shares. The put/call ratio of SRC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,362K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,168K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 10.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,138K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,079K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 1.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,309K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,305K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 6.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,655K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,598K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRC by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital Background Information

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a net-lease real estate investment trust ('REIT') that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases.

