News & Insights

Stocks
SWN

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Southwestern Energy (SWN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

July 19, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is 7.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of 6.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is 8,343MM, a decrease of 41.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.32%, a decrease of 15.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 1,057,916K shares. SWN / Southwestern Energy Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SWN / Southwestern Energy Company Shares Held by Institutions

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 34,046K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,080K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 18.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,017K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 19.79% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 31,125K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,384K shares, representing an increase of 37.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 29,104K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,030K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 19.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,788K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.