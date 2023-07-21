Morgan Stanley Reiterates Southern (SO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Southern (NYSE:SO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern is 74.97. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of 73.05.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 26,553MM, a decrease of 8.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is a decrease of 89 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SO is 0.40%, an increase of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 787,435K shares. The put/call ratio of SO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 61,473K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,189K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 7.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,717K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,098K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 27,377K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,559K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,403K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,167K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,364K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SO by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Southern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern Company brings energy to homes and businesses across the country. The company mades its name as a leading producer of clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, and it approaches each day as a vital step in building the future of energy. It's always looking ahead, and innovations in the industry—from new nuclear to deployment of electric transportation and renewables —helps brighten the lives and businesses of millions of customers nationwide.

