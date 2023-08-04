Morgan Stanley Reiterates Seagen (SGEN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagen is 229.33. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.52% from its latest reported closing price of 193.50.

The projected annual revenue for Seagen is 2,440MM, an increase of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagen. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGEN is 0.48%, an increase of 39.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 192,222K shares. The put/call ratio of SGEN is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 46,914K shares representing 25.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,912K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 42.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,847K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,584K shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 35.18% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,269K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,260K shares, representing an increase of 40.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 158.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,829K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,881K shares, representing a decrease of 44.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.62% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,752K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,421K shares, representing a decrease of 54.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Seagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

