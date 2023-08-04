Morgan Stanley Reiterates Schneider National Inc - Class B (SNDR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Schneider National Inc - Class B (NYSE:SNDR) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.03% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 33.22. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.03% from its latest reported closing price of 31.04.
The projected annual revenue for Schneider National Inc - Class B is 6,725MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.12%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 55,210K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Aqr Capital Management holds 2,931K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 22.02% over the last quarter.
Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,553K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 81.83% over the last quarter.
First Trust Advisors holds 1,432K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 9.85% over the last quarter.
GW&K Investment Management holds 1,424K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 40.53% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 26.12% over the last quarter.
Schneider National Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.
