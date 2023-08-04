Morgan Stanley Reiterates Revolve Group Inc - (RVLV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Revolve Group Inc - (NYSE:RVLV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.89% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group Inc - is 22.82. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.89% from its latest reported closing price of 17.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group Inc - is 1,182MM, an increase of 9.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.17%, a decrease of 42.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 62,172K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,533K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 11.40% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,616K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 26.70% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,711K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,525K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,856K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 25.40% over the last quarter.

Revolve Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands. We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.