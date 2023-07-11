Morgan Stanley Reiterates Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.65% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revance Therapeutics is 41.26. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 66.65% from its latest reported closing price of 24.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Revance Therapeutics is 220MM, an increase of 40.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revance Therapeutics. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVNC is 0.24%, an increase of 28.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 101,076K shares. The put/call ratio of RVNC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,076K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,480K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 79.83% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,584K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,270K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,284K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 69.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,164K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 66.05% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,168K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares, representing a decrease of 16.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNC by 37.16% over the last quarter.

Revance Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which provides an integrated smart payment solution that supports aesthetic practice management, practice economics and practice loyalty. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.