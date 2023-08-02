Morgan Stanley Reiterates Procter & Gamble (PG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 169.31. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from its latest reported closing price of 156.30.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 85,231MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.45.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.94 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share ($3.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.94 per share.

At the current share price of $156.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.57%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.86%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,636,846K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,030K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,049K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,754K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,375K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,785K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,777K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,229K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

