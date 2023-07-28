Morgan Stanley Reiterates Phibro Animal Health - (PAHC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Phibro Animal Health - (NASDAQ:PAHC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.11% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phibro Animal Health - is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from its latest reported closing price of 14.20.

The projected annual revenue for Phibro Animal Health - is 1,038MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

Phibro Animal Health - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On May 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $14.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 3.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHC is 0.09%, an increase of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 23,577K shares. The put/call ratio of PAHC is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,165K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 22.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,473K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,280K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 50.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 28.09% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 730K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 13.99% over the last quarter.

HRVIX - HEARTLAND VALUE PLUS FUND Investor Class holds 700K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Background Information

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.

