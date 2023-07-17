Morgan Stanley Reiterates Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.78% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perimeter Solutions is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 107.78% from its latest reported closing price of 5.40.

The projected annual revenue for Perimeter Solutions is 494MM, an increase of 42.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perimeter Solutions. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 56.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRM is 0.21%, a decrease of 38.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.60% to 175,961K shares. The put/call ratio of PRM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 21,600K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 15,843K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,040K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,864K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,961K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,053K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,366K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 3.34% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 8,021K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares, representing an increase of 64.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRM by 4,738.24% over the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. Perimeter characterizes the solutions it develops as ‘Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what Perimeter is trying to accomplish for its customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

