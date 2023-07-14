Morgan Stanley Reiterates Oscar Health Inc - (OSCR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Oscar Health Inc - (NYSE:OSCR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health Inc - is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of 7.40.

The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health Inc - is 4,935MM, an increase of 10.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.34%, a decrease of 11.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 166,717K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 24,043K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 14,465K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 11,705K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 11,124K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,568K shares, representing a decrease of 30.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 104.13% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 10,930K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,577K shares, representing a decrease of 33.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 92.29% over the last quarter.

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care s\stem's status quo since our founding in 2012. The compan\Ŗs member-ırst philosoph\ and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 Americans across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. Oscar offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Its vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. Oscar takes this deınition a step further. The company improves its membersŖ experience b\ building trust through deep engagement, personali]ed guidance, and rapid iteration.

