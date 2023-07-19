Morgan Stanley Reiterates Omnicom Group (OMC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is 102.50. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of 87.78.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 14,033MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

Omnicom Group Declares $0.70 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 received the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $87.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.72%, the lowest has been 2.85%, and the highest has been 5.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.28%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 208,628K shares. The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,282K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 8.14% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,271K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,034K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 34.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,911K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares, representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 85.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,978K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,456K shares, representing a decrease of 69.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 43.89% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,735K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 11.57% over the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

