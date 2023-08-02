Morgan Stanley Reiterates Olin (OLN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Olin (NYSE:OLN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Olin is 64.55. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.91% from its latest reported closing price of 57.68.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is 8,711MM, an increase of 11.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.30%, a decrease of 17.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 126,679K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,400K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,078K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 5.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,796K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,445K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,529K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,267K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Olin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

