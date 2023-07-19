Morgan Stanley Reiterates Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Office Properties Income Trust is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from its latest reported closing price of 8.60.

The projected annual revenue for Office Properties Income Trust is 561MM, an increase of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Office Properties Income Trust. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPI is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 41,345K shares. The put/call ratio of OPI is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,542K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 11.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,139K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 58.28% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,990K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,575K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 13.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,412K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPI by 92.64% over the last quarter.

Office Properties Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Office Properties Income Trust is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities.

