Morgan Stanley Reiterates National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.88% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 42.25. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.88% from its latest reported closing price of 35.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 842MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 737 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.24%, an increase of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 89,216K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,794K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,719K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 10.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 8.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,607K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 10.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,260K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 12.80% over the last quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.