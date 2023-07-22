Morgan Stanley Reiterates M & T Bank (MTB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of M & T Bank (NYSE:MTB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.92% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for M & T Bank is 151.53. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.92% from its latest reported closing price of 137.86.

The projected annual revenue for M & T Bank is 9,826MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.29.

M & T Bank Declares $1.30 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $137.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.07%, the lowest has been 1.82%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1611 funds or institutions reporting positions in M & T Bank. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTB is 0.30%, a decrease of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 160,372K shares. The put/call ratio of MTB is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,153K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,208K shares, representing an increase of 26.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,096K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,524K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 15.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,194K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 24.58% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 4,593K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares, representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 17.45% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,228K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M & T Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

