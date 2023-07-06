Morgan Stanley Reiterates Landstar System (LSTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Landstar System is 179.69. The forecasts range from a low of 147.46 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of 190.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Landstar System is 6,354MM, a decrease of 7.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landstar System. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSTR is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 46,446K shares. The put/call ratio of LSTR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,273K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,683K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 55.82% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,511K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 0.34% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,181K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSTR by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Landstar System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.