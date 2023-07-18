Morgan Stanley Reiterates Kinetik Holdings Inc - (KNTK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Kinetik Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:KNTK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.46% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.46% from its latest reported closing price of 35.45.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 1,091MM, a decrease of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

Kinetik Holdings Inc - Declares $0.75 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $35.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.05%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 31.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.16%, a decrease of 37.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.32% to 23,261K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 5,912K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing an increase of 29.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,093K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 55.08% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 556K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment holds 546K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 506K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kinetik Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

