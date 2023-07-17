Morgan Stanley Reiterates Karooooo (KARO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.98% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karooooo is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.98% from its latest reported closing price of 23.75.

The projected annual revenue for Karooooo is 4,195MM, an increase of 19.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.21.

Karooooo Declares $0.85 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $23.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.26%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 11.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.78 (n=58).

The current dividend yield is 5.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gobi Capital holds 2,206K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 17.21% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 214K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 214K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 91.22% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 174K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 143,976.99% over the last quarter.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors holds 173K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KARO by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Karooooo Background Information

Karooooo, headquartered in Singapore, is a leading global provider in the telematics industry that offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo serves customers in 23 countries across five continents, supporting more than 1.3 million subscribers as of February 28, 2021.

