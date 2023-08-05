Morgan Stanley Reiterates Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.52% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 79.30. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.52% from its latest reported closing price of 58.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is 447MM, an increase of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITCI is 0.33%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 94,843K shares. The put/call ratio of ITCI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,025K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,480K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,740K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,268K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 9.39% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,933K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.