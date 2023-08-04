Morgan Stanley Reiterates Insmed (INSM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insmed is 41.19. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 87.32% from its latest reported closing price of 21.99.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is 338MM, an increase of 25.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSM is 0.18%, a decrease of 27.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 166,304K shares. The put/call ratio of INSM is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,982K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,978K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 20.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,415K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,500K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing an increase of 34.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 27.24% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,889K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,261K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

