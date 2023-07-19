Morgan Stanley Reiterates Highwoods Properties (HIW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is 27.20. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of 26.26.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is 852MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.18%, a decrease of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 123,467K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,430K shares representing 16.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,250K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,624K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 17.58% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,861K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,246K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 20.74% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

