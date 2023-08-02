Morgan Stanley Reiterates Hess Midstream LP - (HESM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Hess Midstream LP - (NYSE:HESM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.82% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hess Midstream LP - is 35.19. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.82% from its latest reported closing price of 31.19.

The projected annual revenue for Hess Midstream LP - is 1,316MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess Midstream LP -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESM is 0.66%, a decrease of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 57,765K shares. The put/call ratio of HESM is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 6,514K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,476K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 4.41% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 6,300K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 3,567K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2,801K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,625K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 89.91% over the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

