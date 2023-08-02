Morgan Stanley Reiterates Globe Life (GL) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.68% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is 128.63. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from its latest reported closing price of 112.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is 5,661MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.78.

Globe Life Declares $0.22 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 received the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $112.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.20%, a decrease of 15.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 88,184K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 6,354K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,329K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,971K shares, representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 19.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,684K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,678K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 87.48% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,446K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 10.49% over the last quarter.

Globe Life Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.