Morgan Stanley Reiterates Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings is 15.70. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 57.91% from its latest reported closing price of 9.94.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Group Holdings is 4,246MM, an increase of 18.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULCC is 0.42%, a decrease of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 224,610K shares. The put/call ratio of ULCC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 178,834K shares representing 81.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 5,008K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 4,359K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,466K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 3,325K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontier Airlines is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With approximately 140 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

