Morgan Stanley Reiterates Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (EPD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (NYSE:EPD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.27% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 32.91. The forecasts range from a low of 29.39 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.27% from its latest reported closing price of 26.92.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 61,067MM, an increase of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.99%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 703,500K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Marquard & Bahls holds 36,947K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Alps Advisors holds 32,321K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,987K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 21.83% over the last quarter.
AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 27,057K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,880K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 10.97% over the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 20,080K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,829K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 22.19% over the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Group holds 18,211K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,695K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 49.47% over the last quarter.
Enterprise Products Partners L P Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.
Additional reading:
- List of Issuers of Debt Securities Guaranteed by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Associated Securities at March 31, 2023.
- Enterprise Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings
- $100,000,000 Revolving Credit Facility FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT dated as of March 31, 2023 EPCO HOLDINGS, INC., as Borrower, The Lenders Party Hereto CITIBANK, N.A., as Administrative Agent CITIBANK, N.A., WELLS FARGO SECURITIES,
- FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED PLEDGE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT EPCO HOLDINGS, INC., as Pledgor CITIBANK, N.A., INC., as Administrative Agent, as Secured Party Effective as of March 31, 2023
- 364-Day Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of March 31, 2023, by and among Enterprise Products Operating LLC, as Borrower, the Lenders party thereto, Citibank, N.A., as Administrative Agent, and certain financial institutions named therein, as Co-Syndication Agents and Co-Documentation Agents.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.