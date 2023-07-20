Morgan Stanley Reiterates Energy Transfer LP - Unit (ET) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Energy Transfer LP - Unit (NYSE:ET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer LP - Unit is 17.49. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 32.67% from its latest reported closing price of 13.18.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer LP - Unit is 90,670MM, an increase of 2.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

Energy Transfer LP - Unit Declares $0.31 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.23 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on May 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $13.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.54%, the lowest has been 5.47%, and the highest has been 26.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer LP - Unit. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 1.03%, a decrease of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 1,357,780K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 153,977K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,737K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 67,077K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,158K shares, representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 64,583K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,874K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 17.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 57,916K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,689K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 91.01% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 55,177K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,293K shares, representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

