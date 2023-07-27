Morgan Stanley Reiterates Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is 96.09. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.87% from its latest reported closing price of 91.63.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is 5,940MM, an increase of 5.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2073 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.33%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 559,618K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 25,759K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,742K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 20,445K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,874K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,840K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,220K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,210K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 88.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,850K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,272K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 83.95% over the last quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

