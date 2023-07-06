Morgan Stanley Reiterates Delta Air Lines (DAL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.97% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is 58.21. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from its latest reported closing price of 48.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is 51,579MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.23%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 511,170K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 25,568K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,427K shares, representing an increase of 12.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 22,647K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,178K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,832K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,977K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,942K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,963K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,822K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.