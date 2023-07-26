Morgan Stanley Reiterates Corning (GLW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Corning (NYSE:GLW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corning is 38.39. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.91% from its latest reported closing price of 34.00.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is 15,364MM, an increase of 15.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

Corning Declares $0.28 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $34.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.02%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1952 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.30%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 653,175K shares. The put/call ratio of GLW is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,558K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,943K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 85.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,590K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,160K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,104K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,129K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,796K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,723K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,763K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Corning Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

