Morgan Stanley Reiterates Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.24% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commerce Bancshares is 55.42. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.24% from its latest reported closing price of 53.68.

The projected annual revenue for Commerce Bancshares is 1,620MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerce Bancshares. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSH is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 93,168K shares. The put/call ratio of CBSH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,316K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 7,029K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,971K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 4,937K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 23.00% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,493K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,543K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 15.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,509K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSH by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With $31.5 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

