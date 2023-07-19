Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.36% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 80.82. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.36% from its latest reported closing price of 62.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb is 47,586MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares $0.57 Dividend

On June 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $62.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 3.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.59%, an increase of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 1,816,854K shares. The put/call ratio of BMY is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96,614K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,663K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 12.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,974K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,633K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 61,417K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,717K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,612K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,151K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 38,809K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,724K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Background Information

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

