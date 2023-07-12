News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Reiterates BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

July 12, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BrightSphere Investment Group is 24.82. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.33% from its latest reported closing price of 20.29.

The projected annual revenue for BrightSphere Investment Group is 373MM, a decrease of 5.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSphere Investment Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSIG is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 45,908K shares. BSIG / BrightSphere Investment Group Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BSIG is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BSIG / BrightSphere Investment Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Paulson holds 8,950K shares representing 21.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,357K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 9.55% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 2,072K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,881K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 1,333K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSIG by 1.34% over the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives.

