Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bandwidth Inc - (BAND) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Bandwidth Inc - (NASDAQ:BAND) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bandwidth Inc - is 20.66. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 30.48% from its latest reported closing price of 15.83.

The projected annual revenue for Bandwidth Inc - is 628MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bandwidth Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAND is 0.05%, a decrease of 35.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 22,211K shares. The put/call ratio of BAND is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 966K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing a decrease of 37.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 30.98% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 708K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing a decrease of 25.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 59.64% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 695K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 16.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 34.68% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 606K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAND by 40.45% over the last quarter.

Bandwidth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

