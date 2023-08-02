Morgan Stanley Reiterates Ascendis Pharma A (ASND) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Ascendis Pharma A (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.43% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ascendis Pharma A is 141.02. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 56.43% from its latest reported closing price of 90.15.
The projected annual revenue for Ascendis Pharma A is 152MM, an increase of 95.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.74.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ascendis Pharma A. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASND is 0.55%, a decrease of 23.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.19% to 76,661K shares. The put/call ratio of ASND is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ra Capital Management holds 6,957K shares representing 12.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,845K shares representing 12.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 19.22% over the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Group holds 3,533K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 21.43% over the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,473K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing an increase of 18.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 0.74% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,370K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASND by 25.79% over the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.
