Morgan Stanley Reiterates Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is 16.12. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.08% from its latest reported closing price of 12.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is 451MM, an increase of 33.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.27%, a decrease of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 327,548K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 27,663K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,643K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 27,300K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,800K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 18,347K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,250K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,733K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,610K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,695K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.