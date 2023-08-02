Morgan Stanley Reiterates Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is 367.99. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $421.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of 348.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is 14,370MM, a decrease of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 98,218K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,869K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,014K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 6.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,884K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing a decrease of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 22.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,459K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 5.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,457K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.