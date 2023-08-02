Morgan Stanley Reiterates Allstate Corp (ALL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allstate Corp is 133.11. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.13% from its latest reported closing price of 112.68.

The projected annual revenue for Allstate Corp is 48,790MM, a decrease of 7.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.25.

Allstate Corp Declares $0.89 Dividend

On May 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.89 per share ($3.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on July 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.89 per share.

At the current share price of $112.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 3.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corp. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.29%, a decrease of 29.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 225,889K shares. The put/call ratio of ALL is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,150K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 23.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,137K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,039K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,815K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,531K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 36.76% over the last quarter.

Allstate Corp Background Information

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan 'You're in Good Hands with Allstate.'

