Morgan Stanley Reiterates AlloVir (ALVR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 649.15% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AlloVir is 22.10. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 649.15% from its latest reported closing price of 2.95.

The projected annual revenue for AlloVir is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in AlloVir. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVR is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 45,673K shares. The put/call ratio of ALVR is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 5,577K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 4,605K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 3,334K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 2,297K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,006K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 52.70% over the last quarter.

AlloVir Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

