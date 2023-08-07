Morgan Stanley Reiterates Advantage Solutions Inc. - (ADV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Advantage Solutions Inc. - (NASDAQ:ADV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advantage Solutions Inc. - is 3.37. The forecasts range from a low of 2.93 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 42.03% from its latest reported closing price of 2.37.

The projected annual revenue for Advantage Solutions Inc. - is 4,259MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Solutions Inc. -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADV is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 87,241K shares. The put/call ratio of ADV is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 15,450K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baupost Group holds 11,002K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,018K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,358K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 24.01% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,533K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADV by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Investors holds 2,890K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage's data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions - including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services - are designed to help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout the United States and Canada and a presence in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers.

