Morgan Stanley Reiterates ADT (ADT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of ADT (NYSE:ADT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.94% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADT is 9.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 54.94% from its latest reported closing price of 6.32.

The projected annual revenue for ADT is 6,924MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.36%, an increase of 55.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 818,480K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 498,300K shares representing 54.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 18,758K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,825K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 14,688K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,647K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 33.04% over the last quarter.

Mgg Investment Group holds 11,634K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers.

