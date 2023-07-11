Morgan Stanley Reiterates Abbvie (ABBV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley reiterated coverage of Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.20% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abbvie is 168.38. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.20% from its latest reported closing price of 134.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Abbvie is 55,229MM, a decrease of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbvie. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABBV is 0.83%, an increase of 31.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 1,409,778K shares. The put/call ratio of ABBV is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 57,899K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,910K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,775K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,756K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 42,748K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,099K shares, representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 14.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,266K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,882K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,714K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,712K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABBV by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Abbvie Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. The Company strives to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.