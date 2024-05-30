News & Insights

Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Pinewood Technologies

May 30, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Pendragon (GB:PINE) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its stake in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, with a decrease in voting rights from 7.28% to 6.94% as of May 28, 2024. This change in shareholding crossed the notification threshold, prompting the announcement on May 30, 2024. The financial institution now holds a total of 6,041,787 voting rights in the UK-based tech firm.

