Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Britvic PLC

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Britvic PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights, now holding 5.075% as of November 5, 2024. This acquisition indicates a growing interest in Britvic’s stock by the U.S.-based financial services giant, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

