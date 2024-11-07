Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Britvic PLC

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.
Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Britvic PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights, now holding 5.075% as of November 5, 2024. This acquisition indicates a growing interest in Britvic’s stock by the U.S.-based financial services giant, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.
