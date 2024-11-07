News & Insights

Stocks

Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Britvic PLC

November 07, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has increased its stake in Britvic PLC, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights, now holding 5.075% as of November 5, 2024. This acquisition indicates a growing interest in Britvic’s stock by the U.S.-based financial services giant, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.