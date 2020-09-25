Morgan Stanley Raised Darden’s Price Target to $112 from $71

American multi-brand restaurant operator, Dardenâs price target was raised to $112 from $71 with âEqual-weightâ stock rating, according to Morgan Stanley equity analyst John Glass, who also upgraded their EPS estimates to $4.68/$6.35 for the next two fiscal years.

On Thursday, Darden Restaurants reported total sales of $1.53 billion, a decrease of 28.4% driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of 29.0% and partially offset by the addition of 14 net new restaurants. Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.28 as compared to last yearâs reported diluted net earnings per share of $1.38.

Darden reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.56, after excluding $0.28 related to corporate restructuring costs, as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share of $1.38.

The Company forecasts fiscal 2021 total sales of approximately 82% of prior year and EBITDA of $200 to $215 million.

âBest in class casual dining operator with a strong brand portfolio. As the largest CDR operator, DRI has substantial scale advantages in shared services which can be levered in a post-COVID environment by improving margins and gaining market share. Lead brand Olive Garden (50% of sales) garners top consumer scores, and its comp sales have historically outpaced the industry,â Morgan Stanleyâs John Glass added.

âAcquisition of Cheddarâs has been more challenging than initially expected, though still provides longer-term growth potential. Industry uncertainty and relatively fairly valued shares, in our view, drive our EW rating weighed against DRIâs strong sales track record and operational leadership.â

At the time of writing, Darden stock traded 0.18% lower at $97.13 on Friday; however, the stock is down 10% so far this year.

Several other equity analysts have also updated their stock outlook. UBS raised their target price to $109 from $100; Wells Fargo upped their target price to $104 from $91; BofA Global Research upgraded their stock price forecast to $115 from $100; Truist Securities raised price target to $128 from $100; Stephens upped target price to $115 from $98; Guggenheim upgraded their stock price forecast to $133 from $119 and JP Morgan raised their target price to $105 from $82.

Twenty-four analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $102.74 with a high forecast of $128.00 and a low forecast of $75.00. The average price target represents a 6.44% increase from the last price of $96.52. From those 24 equity analysts, 15 rated âBuyâ, nine rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

âIn the last fiscal year pre-COVID, EBITDA margins were 14%. If/when sales recover to 100% of pre-COVID levels, there is theoretically another 100-150 bp of margin opportunity, subject to reinvestment needs and competitive intensity at that time,â Morgan Stanleyâs Adam Jonas said.

âFor now, we are comfortable underwriting the 15.5% by FY22, leading us to raise FY21/22 EPS estimates as described below, and raising our price target to $112, based on our CY22 estimate of $6.60 in EPS (or $1.4B EBITDA), and restoring the multiple to pre-COVID averages given this increased visibility. Our bull case factors in the case where EBITDA margins could reach 17%.â

Upside risks: 1) Company is able to significantly gain share. 2) OG/LH comps benefit from higher off-premise sales vs pre-COVID. 3) Margins expand above expected without compromising investments, highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Downside risks: 1) Regional lockdowns and new virus outbreaks keep consumers from visiting dining rooms (by choice or mandate). 2) Off-premise margins deteriorate. 3) Cheddarâs integration remains challenged in a tough macro backdrop.

