Morgan Stanley Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income applicable to the company's shareholders of $2.09 billion or $1.30 per share, up sharply from $1.36 billion or $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The latest quarter's results include an intermittent net discrete tax benefit of $158 million or $0.10 per share, while the year-ago quarter's results included an intermittent net discrete tax benefit of $111 million or $0.07 per share and severance costs of $172 million associated with a December employee action. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.20 per share, compared to $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 27 percent to $10.86 billion from $8.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $9.72 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Securities net revenues increased 11 percent to $5.05 billion, Wealth Management net revenues also grew 11 percent to $4.58 billion, and Investment Management net revenues nearly doubled to $1.36 billion from $684 million a year ago.

The company's board of directors declared a $0.35 quarterly dividend per share, payable on February 14, 2020 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2020.

