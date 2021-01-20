Markets
Morgan Stanley Q4 Results Beat View

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Wednesday a profit for the fourth-quarter that climbed 57 percent from last year, reflecting strong performance across all three business segments. Both earnings per share and quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates.

The company reported that its fourth-quarter earnings applicable to common shareholders climbed 57 percent to $3.27 billion from last year's $2.09 billion, with earnings per share improving to $1.81 from $1.30 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net revenues for the fourth-quarter grew 26 percent to $13.64 billion from $10.86 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenues of $11.54 billion for the fourth-quarter.

Institutional Securities net revenues for the quarter were $7.0 billion compared to $5.1 billion a year ago. Investment Banking revenues were up 46 percent from a year ago. Sales and Trading net revenues were up 32% from a year ago.

Wealth Management net revenues for the quarter were $5.7 billion compared to $4.6 billion last year.

Investment Management net revenues declined to $1.1 billion from $1.4 billion in the previous year.

In Wednesday pre-market trading, MS was trading at $76.30 up $1.31 or 1.75 percent.

