Morgan Stanley Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported that, excluding integration-related expenses, earnings per share in the fourth quarter was $1.31 compared to $2.08, a year ago. The company noted that its fourth quarter was also impacted by severance costs of $133 million associated with a December employee action, partially offset by a net discrete tax benefit of $89 million. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.2 billion, or $1.26 per share, compared with $3.7 billion, or $2.01 per share, last year.

Net revenues were $12.7 billion compared to $14.5 billion, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $12.64 billion in revenue. Institutional Securities reported net revenues of $4.8 billion compared with $6.7 billion a year ago. Investment Banking revenues declined 49% from a year ago.

Excluding integration-related expenses, full year earnings per share was $6.36 compared to $8.22 in the prior year. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $11.0 billion, or $6.15 per share, compared with $15.0 billion, or $8.03 per share. Net revenues were $53.7 billion compared with $59.8 billion in the prior year.

Morgan Stanley delivered full year ROTCE of 15.3%, or 15.7% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.